Dogecoin Up 79% In A Month, Nears $0.20 With 'Beautiful Bounce From Key Levels,' Analysts Say

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 79% over the past 30 days, with analysts predicting its uptrend to continue for the foreseeable future.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted Dogecoin consolidating within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts the meme coin to climb to $0.22 if it can break the $0.198 resistance level.

On the lower time frames, #Dogecoin $DOGE is consolidating within a descending triangle. Breaking above the $0.198 resistance could spark a 10% move up to $0.220! pic.twitter.com/jnQz3GyhLY — Ali (@ali_charts) November 7, 2024

Trader CrediBULL Crypto echoed this sentiment and sees a "beautiful bounce” that should take the meme coin to $0.22 soon.

Trader Tardigrade added that Dogecoin's bull run appears confirmed by a chart pattern that signals an exit from consolidation and the start of a bullish rally.

Statistics: Data from IntoTheBlock shows a 125% increase in large transactions and a 29% rise in daily active addresses. Transactions over $100,000 more than doubled from 945 to 2,183 in one day, while exchange netflows dropped by 105.6%.

Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's total liquidations spiking to $56.3 million on Nov.6, the highest level in more than a year. Open interest reached $1.6 billion on Nov. 7, the highest level since April.

The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

