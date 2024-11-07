Dogecoin Up 79% In A Month, Nears $0.20 With 'Beautiful Bounce From Key Levels,' Analysts Say

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 79% over the past 30 days, with analysts predicting its uptrend to continue for the foreseeable future.
What Happened: Crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlighted Dogecoin consolidating within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts the meme coin to climb to $0.22 if it can break the $0.198 resistance level.
Trader CrediBULL Crypto echoed this sentiment and sees a "beautiful bounce” that should take the meme coin to $0.22 soon.
Trader Tardigrade added that Dogecoin's bull run appears confirmed by a chart pattern that signals an exit from consolidation and the start of a bullish rally.
Statistics: Data from IntoTheBlock shows a 125% increase in large transactions and a 29% rise in daily active addresses. Transactions over $100,000 more than doubled from 945 to 2,183 in one day, while exchange netflows dropped by 105.6%.
Coinglass data shows Dogecoin's total liquidations spiking to $56.3 million on Nov.6, the highest level in more than a year. Open interest reached $1.6 billion on Nov. 7, the highest level since April.
