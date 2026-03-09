Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares were trading higher on Monday during the premarket session at as high as $12.52, before falling.

The movement comes in reaction to positive data from Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XENE) Phase 3 X-TOLE2 study of azetukalner in focal onset seizures.

Azetukalner is a novel, potent, KV7 potassium channel opener currently in clinical development for epilepsy and depression.

Investors should note that Biohaven is also developing Opakalim (BHV-7000), a selective activator of Kv7.2/7.3 potassium channels.

The drug candidate is currently in two phase 3 trials for focal and generalized epilepsy, and a phase 2 study for major depressive disorder.

Xenon’s study met its primary endpoint of monthly focal onset seizure frequency reduction, with a placebo-adjusted median percentage change (MPC) of -42.7% in the 25 mg group.

In December 2025, Biohaven reported results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating BHV-7000 for major depressive disorder (MDD).

The study did not meet its primary endpoint, a reduction of depressive symptoms as measured by change in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) over six weeks compared with placebo.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.7% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 64.95%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 36.10, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.3294, below its signal line at -0.1633, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $10.50

: $10.50 Key Support: $9.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $30.36. Recent analyst moves include:

HC Wainwright & Co. : Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.00) (Mar. 4)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $10.00) (Mar. 4) RBC Capital: Outperform (Raises Target to $23.00) (Mar. 3)

Top ETF Exposure

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSE:PINK): 3.09% Weight

BHVN Price Action: Biohaven shares were up 0.10% at $9.93 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock