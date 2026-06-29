BofA analyst Dina Ramadane downgraded Biohaven to Underperform from Neutral and lowered the price forecast to $11 from $12.

Biohaven Faces High Bar For Key Epilepsy Catalyst

The brokerage said its more cautious stance reflects concerns over Biohaven’s next major catalyst, Phase 3 data for Opakalim (BHV-7000) in epilepsy, expected in the second half of 2026.

Ramadane said the best-case outcome would be Phase 3 data that is largely undifferentiated from Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XENE) azetukalnar.

Xenon’s late-stage study previously met its primary endpoint, reporting a placebo-adjusted median reduction of 42.7% in monthly focal-onset seizure frequency in the 25 mg treatment group.

With Biohaven trailing Xenon by at least two years, BofA said the company could struggle to justify consensus expectations of about $1 billion in peak sales without meaningful clinical differentiation.

Peak Sales Estimate Reduced

The brokerage cut its peak sales forecast for Opakalim to $740 million from $900 million, citing what it described as limited supportive clinical data for the program.

“Last, uncompelling Kv data could pressure shares given the company’s cash runway concerns and the other sole 2026 catalyst (obesity) carries low derisking value,” Ramadane wrote in a note released Monday.

BofA also said it incorporated early-stage market models for Biohaven’s protein degrader programs but views those assets as long-term opportunities with a low probability of success based on current Phase 1 data.

Mixed Clinical Data

Biohaven, in May, shared new data from its selective Kv7.2/7.3 channel activator program, Opakalim, currently in Phase 2/3 studies for focal epilepsy.

In December 2025, Biohaven reported results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating BHV-7000 for major depressive disorder.

The study did not meet its primary endpoint, a reduction of depressive symptoms as measured by change in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale over six weeks compared with placebo.

Biohaven Price Action

BHVN Stock Price Activity: Biohaven shares were down 6.19% at $14.85 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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