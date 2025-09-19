Why FedEx Shares Are Trading Higher By 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of FedEx Corporation FDX rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the bell.

FedEx expects revenue to be up 4% to 6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2026. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0.

FedEx shares jumped 4.8% to $237.50 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AGM Group Holdings Inc . AGMH shares gained 111.6% to $4.72 in pre-market trading , following the filing of Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing revealed that AGM's subsidiary in Hong Kong finalized the sale of Nanjing Lucun Semiconductor Co. Ltd. to Hong Kong Giant Electronics Co., Limited for $57.45 million on May 7. Nanjing Lucun mainly manufactures advanced hardware and computing equipment.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp ATMV gained 71.4% to $25.90 in pre-market trading after jumping over 12% on Thursday.

22nd Century Group, Inc . XXII rose 45.5% to $2.56 in pre-market trading after the company announced it repaid the remaining $3.9 million of its senior secured debt.

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH jumped 29.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading.

jumped 29.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading. Robo.ai Inc. AIIO gained 25.1% to $2.44 in pre-market trading. The company announced it invested in Arkreen through aitos.io to create intelligent machine asset network by integrating AI robot technology with DePIN blockchain infrastructure.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc ADAP surged 23.4% to $0.1993 in pre-market trading after jumping 98% on Thursday.

Sow Good Inc . SOWG gained 19.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Thursday.

Asset Entities Inc . ASST rose 11.8% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.

. rose 11.8% to $4.27 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. CEVA fell 8.2% to $28.51 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Thursday.

Losers

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, In c. RVPH dipped 28.8% to $0.2987 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $9 million public offering.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc . ATCH shares dipped 12% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after dipping 28% on Thursday. AtlasClear Holdings announced it has secured $3 million in financing.

Fathom Holdings Inc . FTHM declined 10.8% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed offering of common stock.

. declined 10.8% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed offering of common stock. Aquabounty Technologies In c AQB fell 10.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 30% on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies announced it regained Nasdaq compliance.

S cholastic Corp SCHL fell 10.3% to $24.70 in the pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat financial results for the first quarter.

fell 10.3% to $24.70 in the pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat financial results for the first quarter. Transcode Therapeutics In c RNAZ fell 10.2% to $10.08 in pre-market trading.

c fell 10.2% to $10.08 in pre-market trading. Laser Photonics Corp LASE declined 8.7% to $4.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Thursday. On Sept 12, Laser Photonics entered into note purchase agreement with four holders.

Kairos Pharma, Ltd . KAPA fell 8.2% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Thursday. The company announced efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ENV105 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

VTEX VTEX dipped 6.7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading.

dipped 6.7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading. Lennar Corp LEN fell 2.8% to $129.17 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Lennar reported adjusted earnings of $2 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.10. Quarterly revenue came in at $8.81 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $8.99 billion.

