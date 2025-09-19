tickers of top stock movers
September 19, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read

Scholastic Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lennar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Scholastic Corp SCHL fell sharply in the pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat financial results for the first quarter.

Scholastic reported quarterly losses of $2.52 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of $2.44 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $225.600 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $238.905 million.

Scholastic shares dipped 10.3% to $24.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • VTEX VTEX dipped 6.7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Plug Power Inc PLUG fell 5.2% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 4% on Thursday.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET dropped 5% to $9.46 in pre-market trading. VNET Group announced it secured a 40MW wholesale order from a leading internet company for its new Gu’an IDC Campus.
  • Sailpoint Inc SAIL fell 4.4% to $21.45 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Thursday.
  • 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS fell 3.9% to $5.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Lennar Corp LEN fell 2.8% to $129.17 in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Lennar reported adjusted earnings of $2 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.10. Quarterly revenue came in at $8.81 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $8.99 billion.

