Top 3 Tech Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Intuit Inc INTU

On Aug. 21, Intuit guided first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. “We had an exceptional fiscal 2025 with 20 percent growth in the fourth quarter and 16 percent growth for the full year,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “Our virtual team of AI agents and AI-enabled human experts are powering success for consumers and businesses. We could not be more excited about the opportunity ahead.” The company's stock fell around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $532.64.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 INTU Price Action: Shares of Intuit gained 0.6% to close at $663.17 on Wednesday.

VTEX VTEX

On Aug. 7, Vtex reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and reduced its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. Geraldo Thomaz Jr., founder and co-CEO of VTEX, said, “We continue to invest with conviction in the capabilities that define the future of enterprise commerce. From scalable B2B solutions to monetization engines like Retail Media, our platform is built not only to meet today’s demands but to anticipate what’s next. Despite a challenging market for our retailer base in Brazil and Argentina, our AI initiatives on support-cost efficiency combined with our disciplined execution delivered a quarter of resilient operational profitability.” The company's stock fell around 35% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.93.

RSI Value: 28.1

28.1 VTEX Price Action: Shares of VTEX fell 2% to close at $4.03 on Wednesday.

Next Technology Holding Inc NXTT

On Aug. 11, the company said net income was US$312.0 million for the six months ended June 30, up from US$12.6 million in the comparable 2024 period. “We are extremely pleased with our performance in the first half of 2025, which highlights the strength of our diversified business model and our successful execution of both our software development and Bitcoin acquisition strategies,” said Weihong Liu, CEO of Next Technology Holding Inc. The company's stock fell around 71% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.22.

RSI Value: 19.1

19.1 NXTT Ltd Price Action: Shares of Next Technology fell 40.5% to close at $0.60 on Wednesday.

