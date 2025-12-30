Close-Up Of Wall Street Sign With Iconic New York Skyscraper Backdrop
December 30, 2025 12:54 AM 1 min read

Verastem, TEN Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • TEN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XHLD) announced a $2.25 million private placement of 991,000 shares at $2.27 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. TEN Holdings shares climbed 17% to $1.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Fonar Corp. (NASDAQ:FONR) shares surged in extended trading hours on Monday after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement for a “take private” sale. Fonar shares jumped 24% to $18.18 in the after-hours trading session.
  • CapsoVision Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) submitted its 510(k) application to the FDA for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus. CapsoVision shares dipped 11% to close at $11.58 on Monday.

  • Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) announced its intent to discontinue the RAMP 203 clinical study in advanced KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Verastem Oncology shares fell 2.7% to $7.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) announced the closing of a $12.4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Dermata Therapeutics shares jumped 10.2% to $2.05 in after-hours trading.

