Verastem, TEN Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

TEN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:XHLD) announced a $2.25 million private placement of 991,000 shares at $2.27 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. TEN Holdings shares climbed 17% to $1.65 in after-hours trading.

Fonar Corp. (NASDAQ:FONR) shares surged in extended trading hours on Monday after the company announced it signed a definitive agreement for a "take private" sale. Fonar shares jumped 24% to $18.18 in the after-hours trading session.

CapsoVision Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) submitted its 510(k) application to the FDA for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus. CapsoVision shares dipped 11% to close at $11.58 on Monday.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) announced its intent to discontinue the RAMP 203 clinical study in advanced KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Verastem Oncology shares fell 2.7% to $7.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) announced the closing of a $12.4 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Dermata Therapeutics shares jumped 10.2% to $2.05 in after-hours trading.

