November 14, 2025 8:17 AM 1 min read

Red Cat Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins StubHub, WhiteFiber And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Red Cat reported third-quarter revenue of $9.65 million, missing analyst estimates of $16.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The drone solutions company reported a third-quarter loss of 16 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.

Red Cat shares dipped 15.1% to $6.57 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) tumbled 40.2% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results.
  • StubHub Holdings Inc (NYSE:STUB) fell 18.8% to $15.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.
  • WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) fell 13.4% to $17.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) declined 12.3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Thursday.
  • Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) dipped 9.4% to $7.35 in pre-market trading as the company announced pricing of $90 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.
  • POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) fell 8.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.
  • Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SEI) declined 5.8% to $42.32 in pre-market trading.

