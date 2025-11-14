Red Cat Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins StubHub, WhiteFiber And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RCAT) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Red Cat reported third-quarter revenue of $9.65 million, missing analyst estimates of $16.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The drone solutions company reported a third-quarter loss of 16 cents per share, missing analyst estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.

Red Cat shares dipped 15.1% to $6.57 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

TSS Inc (NASDAQ:TSSI) tumbled 40.2% to $9.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in third-quarter financial results.

StubHub Holdings Inc (NYSE:STUB) fell 18.8% to $15.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

WhiteFiber Inc (NASDAQ:WYFI) fell 13.4% to $17.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp . (NASDAQ:AVXL) declined 12.3% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after dipping 18% on Thursday.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) dipped 9.4% to $7.35 in pre-market trading as the company announced pricing of $90 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

POET Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:POET) fell 8.5% to $4.30 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly results.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SEI) declined 5.8% to $42.32 in pre-market trading.

