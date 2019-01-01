Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$32.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$32.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Viemed Healthcare using advanced sorting and filters.
Viemed Healthcare Questions & Answers
When is Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) reporting earnings?
Viemed Healthcare (VMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)?
The Actual EPS was $0.07, which hit the estimate of $0.07.
What were Viemed Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:VMD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.4M, which beat the estimate of $33.4M.
