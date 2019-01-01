Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Village Farms Intl missed estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.01.

Revenue was up $17.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.93% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.