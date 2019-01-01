|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CHS (NASDAQ: CHSCM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CHS’s space includes: Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND), AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO).
There is no analysis for CHS
The stock price for CHS (NASDAQ: CHSCM) is $26.69 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CHS.
CHS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CHS.
CHS is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.