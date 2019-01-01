QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:12AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
CHS Inc is an integrated agricultural enterprise, providing grain, foods and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. The company has three reportable segments. Its Energy segment produces and provides wholesale distribution of petroleum products and transportation of those products. Its Ag segment, which is the key revenue driver, purchases and processes or resells grains and oilseeds; serves as a wholesaler and retailer of crop inputs; produces and markets ethanol. Its Nitrogen Production segment consists of equity method investment in CF Nitrogen, which entitles to purchase of up to a specified quantity of granular urea and UAN annually from CF Nitrogen.

CHS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CHS (CHSCL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CHS (NASDAQ: CHSCL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CHS's (CHSCL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CHS (CHSCL) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for CHS (CHSCL)?

A

The stock price for CHS (NASDAQ: CHSCL) is $27.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CHS (CHSCL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2018.

Q

When is CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) reporting earnings?

A

CHS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CHS (CHSCL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CHS.

Q

What sector and industry does CHS (CHSCL) operate in?

A

CHS is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.