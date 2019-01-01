CHS Inc is an integrated agricultural enterprise, providing grain, foods and energy resources to businesses and consumers on a global basis. The company has three reportable segments. Its Energy segment produces and provides wholesale distribution of petroleum products and transportation of those products. Its Ag segment, which is the key revenue driver, purchases and processes or resells grains and oilseeds; serves as a wholesaler and retailer of crop inputs; produces and markets ethanol. Its Nitrogen Production segment consists of equity method investment in CF Nitrogen, which entitles to purchase of up to a specified quantity of granular urea and UAN annually from CF Nitrogen.