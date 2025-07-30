Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES

Dividend Yield: 8.96%

8.96% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $45 to $44 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $40 to $37 on Nov. 15, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%. Recent News: Western Midstream Partners will report its second-quarter results after market close on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC

Dividend Yield: 8.70%

8.70% JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet assumed an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $24 to $25 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $24 to $26 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: USA Compression will release its second-quarter results before the opening bell on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA

Dividend Yield: 8.15%

8.15% Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $20 to $22 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $19 to $20 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: PAA will release second quarter earnings before market open on Friday, Aug. 8.

