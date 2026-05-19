Lending support to his choice, Wells Fargo analyst Hanwen Chang, on Monday, maintained Devon Energy with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $66 to $68.

On the earnings front, USA Compression Partners, on May 5, posted mixed results for the first quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) might “not necessarily skyrocket,” but it's going to go higher.

As per the recent news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is accelerating investments in advanced chips, packaging, and AI infrastructure as company executives position the foundry giant to capture long-term growth from the expanding artificial intelligence market.

When asked about STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) , he said, “We're late, we're late, we're late — 51 times earnings does not make it for me, even if it's a good company.”

In other words, STMicroelectronics may be a good company, but Cramer thinks the stock has become too expensive after its recent run-up.

STMicroelectronics reported mixed first-quarter results on April 23 and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Solv Energy (NASDAQ:MWH) is a “great niche” company, Cramer said.

Supporting his view, SOLV Energy reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on May 12.

Price Action

USA Compression Partners shares gained 1.8% to settle at $30.19 on Monday.

Taiwan Semiconductor shares declined 2.1% to close at $395.95.

Devon Energy shares gained 0.4% to settle at $49.68 during the session.

STMicroelectronics shares declined 0.7% to settle at $60.96 on Monday.

Solv Energy shares fell 7% to close at $40.42.

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