Textron Shares In Focus With New Jet Deal, Starlink Connectivity Push

• Textron stock is facing resistance. Why is TXT stock trading lower?

Deal Details and Expansion Plans

The deal, signed by Textron Aviation, will support LUMINAIR's expanding charter operations across Europe, with deliveries expected to begin this year.

LUMINAIR selected the Citation Latitude for its range, versatility, operating efficiency and ability to meet growing demand while enhancing mission flexibility.

The midsize jet accommodates up to nine passengers and supports a range of missions, including corporate travel, air ambulance and specialized operations, with nonstop capability on key European routes.

Fleet Presence and Executive Commentary

More than 850 Cessna Citation jets are currently in operation across Europe, serving corporate, medical and special mission needs.

"The Citation Latitude is exceptionally well-suited to LUMINAIR customers travelling across Europe, offering a spacious and comfortable cabin experience along with the reliability they need," said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales and Marketing.

"The introduction of the Citation Latitude marks an important milestone in our fleet strategy," said LUMINAIR COO and founder Alexander Stevens, adding the company is "scaling with purpose" while maintaining its focus on safety and service.

Starlink Upgrade and Certification

Textron Aviation introduced Starlink high-speed connectivity as an aftermarket upgrade for the Cessna Citation Ascend. It also expanded certification for the 560XL series.

The upgrade follows FAA approval of AeroMech's Supplemental Type Certificate. The 560XL fleet has received EASA certification for installations at European service centers.

Starlink uses low Earth orbit satellites to deliver reliable connectivity across remote and traditional coverage areas.

Technical Analysis

Textron is trading in a strong range, about 6.2% above its 200-day SMA, signaling a bullish long-term trend. However, it sits 1.8% below its 50-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness to monitor.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 52.14, which is neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning suggests potential for further movement in either direction, depending on market sentiment.

Key Resistance : $101.50 — A critical level where selling pressure may emerge.

: $101.50 — A critical level where selling pressure may emerge. Key Support: $87 — A level where buying interest could increase.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Textron is set to report earnings on April 30 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : $1.31 (Up from $1.28)

: $1.31 (Up from $1.28) Revenue Estimate : $3.51 billion (Up from $3.31 billion)

: $3.51 billion (Up from $3.31 billion) Valuation: P/E of 17.9x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $94.18. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Buy (Lowers target to $110 on April 7)

: Buy (Lowers target to $110 on April 7) Citigroup : Neutral (Raises target to $99 on April 2)

: Neutral (Raises target to $99 on April 2) Wells Fargo: Initiated with Equal-Weight (Target $92 on April 1)

TXT Stock Price Activity: Textron shares were trading 1.01% lower at $90.57 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock