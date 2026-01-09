What's Going On With FlyExclusive Stock Thursday?

flyExclusive, Inc. (AMEX:FLYX)stock was in focus this week after the company announced a public stock offering, while also unveiling a strategic Starlink Aviation partnership. The connectivity deal drove a sharp rally before shares pulled back in Friday’s trading.

Announced Friday, flyExclusive set its underwritten public offering at 2,255,639 shares priced at $6.65 each, before underwriting fees and expenses. The offering is expected to close around Jan. 12, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Option And Use Of Proceeds

The underwriter, Lucid Capital Markets, has a 45-day option to buy up to 222,833 additional shares at the offering price minus discounts and commissions. flyExclusive said it plans to use net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Starlink Deal Sparks Rally

On the heels of Thursday’s session, flyExclusive stock was reported trading more than 110% higher, with significant upside following the announcement that the company has signed an authorized dealership agreement with Starlink.

Under the deal, flyExclusive will become a certified dealer and installer of Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency connectivity system for aircraft.

The partnership positions flyExclusive to install Starlink systems on its own fleet, offering passengers streaming-quality internet, real-time communications, and consistent VPN performance, while also providing Starlink sales, installations, and support services to third-party aircraft owners and operators through its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business.

FLYX Price Action: flyExclusive shares were down 18.26% at $5.91 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

