Gibraltar Industries
(NASDAQ:ROCK)
44.43
00
At close: Jun 3
44.43
00
PreMarket: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low36.86 - 79.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding27.4M / 32.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 230.3K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E18.51
50d Avg. Price41.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.47
Total Float27.4M

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Gibraltar Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.600

Quarterly Revenue

$317.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$317.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gibraltar Industries beat estimated earnings by 36.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $30.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 1.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gibraltar Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.76 1.16 0.87 0.50
EPS Actual 0.54 0.91 0.80 0.53
Revenue Estimate 333.00M 376.92M 327.35M 274.75M
Revenue Actual 334.45M 369.35M 348.39M 287.59M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Gibraltar Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) reporting earnings?
A

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Q
What were Gibraltar Industries’s (NASDAQ:ROCK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $247.6M, which missed the estimate of $252M.

