Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

At the same time, underlying macro concerns continued to build as hotter inflation readings and rising gasoline prices reinforced expectations that the Fed may maintain a hawkish stance for longer. Treasury yields remained elevated as traders reduced expectations for rate cuts and increasingly priced in the possibility of future tightening if inflation pressures persist.

Technology and semiconductor shares again led the market higher, extending the AI-driven advance that has powered much of Wall Street's gains in 2026. However, analysts cautioned that the rally remains increasingly concentrated in a narrow group of mega-cap growth stocks, leaving broader markets vulnerable to shifts in earnings expectations or monetary policy.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Cava Beats Q1 Estimates, Raises FY26 Outlook, Shares Climb

Webull Posts Q1 Revenue Beat, EPS In Line — Stock Fights Back

Zoom Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings Beat, AI Momentum

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Chewy Stock Is Hit New 52-Week Low On Tuesday – Here's Why

Rocket Lab Stock Falls After The Close: What's Happening?

Why Is Hims & Hers Stock Sinking Monday?

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Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.