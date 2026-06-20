Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.

Technology stocks, which had been the primary driver of gains earlier in the year, came under renewed pressure as rising Treasury yields weighed on valuations and prompted a rotation out of high-growth sectors. Semiconductor and software names saw the most pronounced swings, contributing to broader market softness as investors questioned whether AI-driven earnings momentum could continue to offset tighter financial conditions.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Micron’s Broadcom‑Driven Drop Never Made Sense — Dip Buyers Are Up 40%

Why Is Hyperscale Data Stock Surging On Thursday?

Why Is Micron Stock Gaining Tuesday?

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Apple Will Raise Prices Due To Soaring Memory Costs: CEO Tim Cook Says ‘This Is A 100-Year Flood’

These 10 Stocks Are Getting Crushed By Short Sellers Right Now

Why Is Redwire Stock Falling On Tuesday?

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Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.