Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Portland General Electric Company POR

Dividend Yield: 4.94%

4.94% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $45 to $43 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $45 to $43 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $46 to $45 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $46 to $45 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: On July 25, Portland General Electric posted mixed quarterly results.

On July 25, Portland General Electric posted mixed quarterly results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest POR news.

The AES Corporation AES

Dividend Yield: 5.22%

5.22% JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $14 to $15 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Richard Sunderland maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $14 to $15 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanellamaintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $12 to $14 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Nicholas Campanellamaintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $12 to $14 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On Aug. 1, AES posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 1, AES posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AES news

Avista Corporation AVA

Dividend Yield: 5.33%

5.33% Jefferies analyst Julein Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Julein Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $40 to $39 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler reinstated an Underperform rating with a price target of $37 on Sept. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Ross Fowler reinstated an Underperform rating with a price target of $37 on Sept. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: On Aug. 6, Avista posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 6, Avista posted downbeat quarterly earnings. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest AVA news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock