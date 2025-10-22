Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Utilities Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dividend Yield: 5.67%

5.67% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $69 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $65 to $69 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $70 to $57 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $70 to $57 on Oct. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On Sept. 22, Edison's board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share.

On Sept. 22, Edison's board declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.8275 per share.

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR)

Dividend Yield: 4.67%

4.67% Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $43 to $47 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Nicholas Campanella maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $43 to $47 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $46 to $45 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%

analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $46 to $45 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66% Recent News: Portland General Electric will host an analyst conference call and webcast on Friday, Oct. 31, to review its third quarter financial results.

Portland General Electric will host an analyst conference call and webcast on Friday, Oct. 31, to review its third quarter financial results.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dividend Yield: 4.11%

4.11% B of A Securities analyst Ross Fowler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $73 to $85 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Ross Fowler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $73 to $85 on Oct. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Janney Montgomery analyst Michael Gaugler downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Michael Gaugler downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on Oct. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Eversource Energy will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, Nov. 5, to discuss the company’s financial performance and other business updates through the third quarter.

Eversource Energy will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, Nov. 5, to discuss the company's financial performance and other business updates through the third quarter.

