Tesla, Apple, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 700 points on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Shares of auto-related stocks traded lower as global markets continue to decline following President Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs, which could raise auto prices and affect consumer demand. Additionally, auto part tariffs could raise prices for producers.

Tesla shares dipped 7.1% to $222.45 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares dipped 30.3% to $13.54 in pre-market trading after jumping 392% on Friday. The company, on Friday, announced up to $11 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • CECO Environmental Corp. CECO shares fell 29.3% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SandRidge Energy, Inc. SD shares tumbled 26.3% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9% on Friday.
  • Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN dipped 15.8% to $16.01 in pre-market trading.
  • PLDT Inc. PHI shares declined 14.7% to $18.10 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.
  • First National Corporation FXNC slipped 13.8% to $17.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Smith Douglas Homes Corp. SDHC declined 13% to $17.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday.
  • Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD dipped 11% to $30.73 in pre-market trading amid decline in Bitcoin prices.
  • NetEase, Inc. NTES fell 9.7% to $89.27 in pre-market trading.
  • USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. USCB dipped 7.1% to $15.79 in pre-market trading. USCB Financial Holdings will report financial results for the quarter ended March 31, after the market closes on Thursday, April 24.
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 6.1% to $88.55 in pre-market trading after dipping over 7% on Friday.
  • Apple Inc. AAPL fell 3.8% to $181.21 in pre-market trading after dipping over 6% on Friday.

