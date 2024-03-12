ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining by around 50 points on Tuesday.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD fell sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported the Phase 3 ADVANCE-2 trial evaluating pimavanserin for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia did not meet the primary endpoint.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares dipped 17.4% to $19.93 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. XPDB shares tumbled 12.6% to $25.57 in pre-market trading after surging 181% on Monday.

