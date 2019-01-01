PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$24.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of PennantPark Floating Rate using advanced sorting and filters.
PennantPark Floating Rate Questions & Answers
When is PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT) reporting earnings?
PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.28.
What were PennantPark Floating Rate’s (NYSE:PFLT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.2M, which beat the estimate of $15.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.