This Johnson & Johnson Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman initiated coverage on HealthEquity, Inc. HQY with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $108. HealthEquity shares closed at $95.70 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Alexandria Hammond initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc. PFE with an Underperform rating and announced a price target of $25. Pfizer shares closed at $26.02 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Brian Brophy initiated coverage on EMCOR Group, Inc. EME with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $600. EMCOR shares closed at $498.11 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Harry Read initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $220. Insight Enterprises shares closed at $152.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Alexandria Hammond initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson JNJ with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $190. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $151.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying JNJ stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in