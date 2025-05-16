May 16, 2025 7:06 AM 3 min read

Rocket Companies Soars 6% In Friday Premarket As Activist Investor ValueAct Reveals New Position, Calls RKT A 'Sleeping Giant' In Early Innings

Follow

As ValueAct Holdings, LP. buys a fresh stake in Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, Andrew Left‘s Citron Research endorses the move, calling the investment a “multi-year story.”

What Happened: The co-CEO and CIO of ValueAct, Mason Morfit, added 6.728 million shares worth $81.213 million to its portfolio during the first quarter, according to its 13F filings.

The company represented 1.8% of ValueAct’s total holdings as of the first quarter.

However, Rocket’s recent SEC filing dated May 15 showed that ValueAct held 15.125 million shares in the company, representing 9.9% of the total stake.

Citron Research cited this in an X post and lauded the co-CEO, Morfit, for being the “most strategic, long-term thinkers” and stating that he is one of the minds who reshaped Microsoft Corp. MSFT from the boardroom.

“When someone like that sees $RKT as a compounder, it's not about quarterly noise—it's the start of a multi-year story,” said Citron’s post.

Highlighting Morfit’s comments, it added, “The CEO called Rocket a ‘sleeping giant’ in its ‘early innings’ yesterday,” the post added.

See Also: Warren Buffett Shows How Patience Pays: 98% Of His $160 Billion Wealth Came After Turning 65, Thanks The Power Of ‘Compound Interest’

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Why It Matters: Apart from Rocket Companies, ValueAct’s 13F filings showed 13 more companies that the firm held a stake in, after the first quarter. Here is a list of all its holdings.

Holdings As Of Q1StakeValue (In Million)
Salesforce Inc. CRM17%$777.84
Walt Disney Co. DIS14%$648.07
Insight Enterprises Inc. NSIT13%$609.22
Meta Platforms Inc. META13%$584.93
Roblox Corp. RBLX11%$510.91
Visa Inc. V10%$460.14
Liberty Media Corp. Series C LLYVK5.80%$266.01
Expedia Group Inc. EXPE4.10%$187.79
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV2.50%$115.60
Liberty Media Corp. Series A LLYVA2.40%$111.53
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN2.30%$107.14
Toast Inc. TOST1.90%$86.15
Rocket Companies Inc. RKT1.80%$81.21
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU0.80%$34.98

Price Action: Shares of RKT rose 1.35% on Thursday. The stock was up 17.70% on a year-to-date basis, but 8% lower over a year. It was trading nearly 6% higher during the premarket session on Friday.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that RKT had a stronger price trend over the short and the medium term but a weaker trend over the long term. Its momentum ranking was moderate at the 37.21th percentile. You can check the details of other metrics over here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 0.24% to $591.85, while the QQQ advanced 0.24% to $520.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$205.850.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.49
Growth
91.46
Quality
64.42
Value
49.90
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CRM Logo
CRMSalesforce Inc
$292.000.43%
DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$112.10-0.11%
EXPE Logo
EXPEExpedia Group Inc
$166.21-%
LLYVA Logo
LLYVALiberty Live Group
$77.15-%
LLYVK Logo
LLYVKLiberty Live Group
$78.12-%
LYV Logo
LYVLive Nation Entertainment Inc
$144.40-0.70%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$643.40-0.07%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$453.00-0.03%
NSIT Logo
NSITInsight Enterprises Inc
$134.60-%
NU Logo
NUNu Holdings Ltd
$12.83-2.28%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$520.310.20%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$81.030.32%
RKT Logo
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$13.445.25%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$591.550.18%
TOST Logo
TOSTToast Inc
$45.300.15%
V Logo
VVisa Inc
$362.30-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesMarket SummaryNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsFuturesHedge FundsSECMarketsETFsGeneral13FAndrew LeftCitron ResearchfilingFirst QuarterholdingsinvestmentMason MorfitValueAct CapitalValueAct Holdings
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved