Rocket Companies Soars 6% In Friday Premarket As Activist Investor ValueAct Reveals New Position, Calls RKT A 'Sleeping Giant' In Early Innings

As ValueAct Holdings, LP. buys a fresh stake in Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, Andrew Left‘s Citron Research endorses the move, calling the investment a “multi-year story.”
What Happened: The co-CEO and CIO of ValueAct, Mason Morfit, added 6.728 million shares worth $81.213 million to its portfolio during the first quarter, according to its 13F filings.
The company represented 1.8% of ValueAct’s total holdings as of the first quarter.
However, Rocket’s recent SEC filing dated May 15 showed that ValueAct held 15.125 million shares in the company, representing 9.9% of the total stake.
Citron Research cited this in an X post and lauded the co-CEO, Morfit, for being the “most strategic, long-term thinkers” and stating that he is one of the minds who reshaped Microsoft Corp. MSFT from the boardroom.
“When someone like that sees $RKT as a compounder, it's not about quarterly noise—it's the start of a multi-year story,” said Citron’s post.
Highlighting Morfit’s comments, it added, “The CEO called Rocket a ‘sleeping giant’ in its ‘early innings’ yesterday,” the post added.
Why It Matters: Apart from Rocket Companies, ValueAct’s 13F filings showed 13 more companies that the firm held a stake in, after the first quarter. Here is a list of all its holdings.
|Holdings As Of Q1
|Stake
|Value (In Million)
|Salesforce Inc. CRM
|17%
|$777.84
|Walt Disney Co. DIS
|14%
|$648.07
|Insight Enterprises Inc. NSIT
|13%
|$609.22
|Meta Platforms Inc. META
|13%
|$584.93
|Roblox Corp. RBLX
|11%
|$510.91
|Visa Inc. V
|10%
|$460.14
|Liberty Media Corp. Series C LLYVK
|5.80%
|$266.01
|Expedia Group Inc. EXPE
|4.10%
|$187.79
|Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV
|2.50%
|$115.60
|Liberty Media Corp. Series A LLYVA
|2.40%
|$111.53
|Amazon.com Inc. AMZN
|2.30%
|$107.14
|Toast Inc. TOST
|1.90%
|$86.15
|Rocket Companies Inc. RKT
|1.80%
|$81.21
|Nu Holdings Ltd. NU
|0.80%
|$34.98
Price Action: Shares of RKT rose 1.35% on Thursday. The stock was up 17.70% on a year-to-date basis, but 8% lower over a year. It was trading nearly 6% higher during the premarket session on Friday.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that RKT had a stronger price trend over the short and the medium term but a weaker trend over the long term. Its momentum ranking was moderate at the 37.21th percentile. You can check the details of other metrics over here.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 0.24% to $591.85, while the QQQ advanced 0.24% to $520.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.
