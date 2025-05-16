Rocket Companies Soars 6% In Friday Premarket As Activist Investor ValueAct Reveals New Position, Calls RKT A 'Sleeping Giant' In Early Innings

As ValueAct Holdings, LP. buys a fresh stake in Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, Andrew Left‘s Citron Research endorses the move, calling the investment a “multi-year story.”

What Happened: The co-CEO and CIO of ValueAct, Mason Morfit, added 6.728 million shares worth $81.213 million to its portfolio during the first quarter, according to its 13F filings.

The company represented 1.8% of ValueAct’s total holdings as of the first quarter.

However, Rocket’s recent SEC filing dated May 15 showed that ValueAct held 15.125 million shares in the company, representing 9.9% of the total stake.

Citron Research cited this in an X post and lauded the co-CEO, Morfit, for being the “most strategic, long-term thinkers” and stating that he is one of the minds who reshaped Microsoft Corp. MSFT from the boardroom.

“When someone like that sees $RKT as a compounder, it's not about quarterly noise—it's the start of a multi-year story,” said Citron’s post.

Highlighting Morfit’s comments, it added, “The CEO called Rocket a ‘sleeping giant’ in its ‘early innings’ yesterday,” the post added.

Why It Matters: Apart from Rocket Companies, ValueAct’s 13F filings showed 13 more companies that the firm held a stake in, after the first quarter. Here is a list of all its holdings.

Holdings As Of Q1 Stake Value (In Million) Salesforce Inc. CRM 17% $777.84 Walt Disney Co. DIS 14% $648.07 Insight Enterprises Inc. NSIT 13% $609.22 Meta Platforms Inc. META 13% $584.93 Roblox Corp. RBLX 11% $510.91 Visa Inc. V 10% $460.14 Liberty Media Corp. Series C LLYVK 5.80% $266.01 Expedia Group Inc. EXPE 4.10% $187.79 Live Nation Entertainment Inc. LYV 2.50% $115.60 Liberty Media Corp. Series A LLYVA 2.40% $111.53 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN 2.30% $107.14 Toast Inc. TOST 1.90% $86.15 Rocket Companies Inc. RKT 1.80% $81.21 Nu Holdings Ltd. NU 0.80% $34.98

Price Action: Shares of RKT rose 1.35% on Thursday. The stock was up 17.70% on a year-to-date basis, but 8% lower over a year. It was trading nearly 6% higher during the premarket session on Friday.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings shows that RKT had a stronger price trend over the short and the medium term but a weaker trend over the long term. Its momentum ranking was moderate at the 37.21th percentile. You can check the details of other metrics over here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Friday. The SPY was up 0.24% to $591.85, while the QQQ advanced 0.24% to $520.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

