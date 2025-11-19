This Extreme Networks Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Kambiz Yazdi initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPP) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $47. Rapport Therapeutics shares closed at $27.01 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens analyst Greg Miller initiated coverage on Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $25. Riot Platforms shares closed at $13.42 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Tomer Zilberman initiated coverage on Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $24. Extreme Networks shares closed at $16.96 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Morison initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $100. Insight Enterprises closed at $86.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Gavin Parsons initiated coverage on Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $107. Parsons shares closed at $84.60 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying EXTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Materials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.