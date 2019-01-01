QQQ
Range
15.01 - 15.44
Vol / Avg.
371.1K/548.4K
Div / Yield
1.6/10.43%
52 Wk
13.53 - 20.73
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.34
P/E
-
EPS
-1.48
Shares
109.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:03AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
NuStar Energy LP is a US-based pipeline and terminal operator. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia; the terminalling and storage of crude oil and specialty chemicals, and the marketing of petroleum products. Its business is organized into the segments of; Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and Foreign and derives key revenue from the Pipeline business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.140 -0.1200
REV370.060M417.416M47.356M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NuStar Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuStar Energy (NS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NuStar Energy's (NS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NuStar Energy (NS) stock?

A

The latest price target for NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting NS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.43% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NuStar Energy (NS)?

A

The stock price for NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) is $15.12 last updated Today at 7:56:13 PM.

Q

Does NuStar Energy (NS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) reporting earnings?

A

NuStar Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is NuStar Energy (NS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuStar Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does NuStar Energy (NS) operate in?

A

NuStar Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.