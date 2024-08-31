Donald Trump Supports Cannabis Legalization in Florida: Game Changer And Huge Blow To Ron DeSantis

In a significant political development, Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Florida’s Amendment 3, the proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to legalize recreational marijuana. Trump’s surprising endorsement, announced via his Truth Social platform on Saturday, comes as Floridians prepare to vote for the amendment in the November election.

Trump’s backing of Amendment 3 is particularly noteworthy given his tough stance on drug policy, which has included calling for the death penalty for drug dealers.

Change Of Tune

"In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3. Whether people like it or not, this will happen through the approval of the Voters, so it should be done correctly," wrote Trump, who is a Florida voter.

He also said it is important to create laws that prohibit its use in public spaces "so that we don't smell marijuana everywhere we go." The widespread smell of cannabis smoke has been a constant criticism expressed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who vehemently opposes the legalization measure and is not likely to be happy about Trump’s endorsement.

Trump’s comments come nearly two weeks after his remarks on cannabis including a distaste for people being incarcerated for weed.

With Trump's influential endorsement, the conversation around marijuana legalization in Florida is likely to intensify in the weeks leading up to the election. Supporters, like former Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters who came out in favor of cannabis legalization over the summer, says Trump’s support is crucial.

"I am incredibly proud to have President Trump stand alongside us in our effort to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for simple possession of marijuana and to give Floridians the same individual freedom to choose safe, tested products that more than half the country already enjoys," Gruters said on New4Jax.

Is DeSantis’s Anti-Weed Alliance Crumbling?

The Vote No on 3 campaign has full support of the Republican Party of Florida, though funding has been an issue.

At the moment, the pro-cannabis campaign led by Smart and Safe Florida has amassed $71.8 million as of mid-August, according to the latest data from the Florida Division of Elections. This substantial war chest largely comes from Trulieve TCNNF one of the state's largest medical marijuana companies.

On the other side, opposition to Amendment 3 has raised $14.5 million, not including the recent shot in the arm when Citadel CEO Ken Griffin contributed $12 million.

