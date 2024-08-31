Trump Biopic 'The Apprentice' To Hit Theaters Soon Amid Legal Threats and Polarized Reviews

The contentious Donald Trump biopic “The Apprentice” is scheduled for release in the U.S. just ahead of the election.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the film, which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, will hit theaters in the U.S. on October 11, less than a month before the election.

In June, it was announced that the 80s-set drama was acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment, a relatively small company known for films like the Liam Neeson thrillers “Memory” and “The Marksman” and Michael Moore’s 2018 anti-Trump film “Fahrenheit 11/9,” reported The Guardian.

The distributor is now reportedly planning a limited festival run prior to the release, as well as an awards campaign.

The film features Sebastian Stan portraying Trump under the mentorship of Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong, set in 1980s New York City.

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, known for his controversial thriller “Holy Spider” that led to death threats against lead actor Zar Amir Ebrahimi, the film promises a provocative take on its subject.

The film received a mixed reception following its premiere in May.

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian labeled it as “obtuse and irrelevant,” while Owen Gleiberman from “Variety” commended it as “sharp and scathing.”

It also attracted significant attention for a controversial scene depicting Trump assaulting his then-wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova.

Trump’s legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter to the filmmakers, labeling the movie as “malicious defamation.”

During their 1990 divorce proceedings, Ivana Trump had initially accused him of sexual assault, though she later retracted the claim. Since the 1970s, at least 26 women have accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, all of which he has denied, The Guardian added.

