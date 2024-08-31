Elon Musk Says Kamala Harris Win Could Mean Trouble For X: 'It Will Happen In America Too If Kamala/Walz Gain Power'

Elon Musk has suggested that his X social medial could face similar challenges in the U.S. as it did in Brazil if Kamala Harris wins the upcoming election.

What Happened: Musk voiced his concern on X. He said 2024 has witnessed unparalleled attacks on free speech and that the U.S. could experience the same if Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, come to power.

The attacks this year on free speech are unprecedented in the 21st century.



It will happen in America too if Kamala/Walz gain power.



Just listen to what they've said. https://t.co/TkHxCOcs1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

In Brazil, the X platform encountered legal hurdles when Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes demanded the suspension of its operations.

This move was triggered after Musk reportedly declined to assign a legal representative in Brazil. Following threats to its staff, X declared on August 17 that it would close its office in Brazil.

𝕏 is the most used news source in Brazil. It is what the people want.



Now, the tyrant de Voldemort is crushing the people's right to free speech. https://t.co/gR8aq3JzzU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2024

Musk earlier accused de Moraes of infringing the Constitution by attempting to block accounts of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.

De Moraes launched an investigation into allegations that Musk utilized the X platform to disseminate disinformation and destabilize democratic institutions.

They're shutting down the #1 source of truth in Brazil https://t.co/RasqcQ3ySM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

Why It Matters: The potential implications of this prediction are significant. If Musk’s predictions come to pass, it could mean a major shift in the landscape of social media platforms in the U.S.

The X platform, which has been a major player in the social media space, could face legal and operational challenges similar to what it experienced in Brazil.

This could impact the platform’s user base, revenue, and overall standing in the market. It also raises questions about the future of free speech and the role of social media platforms in political discourse.

