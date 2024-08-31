Trump's Cannabis Endorsement - Marijuana Industry Responds: 'We Have Two Candidates' Who Are Pro-Marijuana

Former President Donald Trump's Saturday announcement that he is throwing his support behind Florida’s Amendment 3, the proposed constitutional amendment that seeks to legalize recreational marijuana, elicited an immediate response from the cannabis industry.

Kim Rivers, CEO of Florida’s largest medical marijuana company Trulieve TCNNF, which has been a huge financial backer of Amendment 3, thanked the former president Trump.

Her comments on X were followed by former Republican Party of Florida Chair Joe Gruters who came out in favor of cannabis legalization over the summer.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump!



"We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana."#YesOn3 https://t.co/p5aXVSlCHQ — Kim Rivers (@rivers_kim) August 31, 2024

Boris Jordan, founder, chairman & CEO of Curaleaf CURLF pointed out what many have likely been thinking over the course of the past several months regarding the U.S. political landscape as we head into the November 2024 elections.

"This year’s election continues to be historic, and today we have two candidates who have publicly adopted pro-cannabis stances. It’s a milestone that both candidates are meeting U.S. voters where they’re at, as this is a bipartisan issue with the vast majority of Americans now in support of legalization in some form," said Jordan in a post on X.

Trump Is Joining ‘Millions Of Americans’

"We welcome former President Trump’s comments on Amendment 3 in Florida, which would legalize adult use cannabis in the state. He joins millions of Americans who have reassessed their views on cannabis in recent years," said David Culver, SVP of Public Affairs for the US Cannabis Council in an email to Benzinga.

"Amendment 3 enjoys strong bipartisan support from Florida voters, and President Trump’s support could prove pivotal for meeting the 60% threshold required to become law. We look forward to hearing more from him about how he would approach cannabis reform if elected this November."

Governor Ron DeSantis?

So far no word from the governor who has been outspoken about his opposition to legalizing marijuana in Florida.

What Trump Said

"In Florida, like so many other States that have already given their approval, personal amounts of marijuana will be legalized for adults with Amendment 3… at the same time, someone should not be a criminal in Florida, when this is legal in so many other states. We do not need to ruin lives & waste Taxpayer Dollars arresting adults with personal amounts of it on them, and no one should grieve a loved one because they died from fentanyl laced marijuana," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

