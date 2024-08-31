Trump Vs Harris: New Polls Reveal This Candidate Is Outperforming In Swing States

The latest polls indicate that Kamala Harris is either leading or tied with Donald Trump in key swing states.

What Happened: According to a recent poll by Morning Consult and Bloomberg, conducted from August 23 to 27, Harris leads by 2 points in Georgia and North Carolina, 3 points in Michigan, 4 points in Nevada and Pennsylvania, and a significant 8 points in Wisconsin. The two candidates are tied in Arizona.

By contrast, a poll in July showed Trump leading President Joe Biden in all these states except for Michigan and Wisconsin. The recent results are a positive sign for Harris as the campaign enters its crucial phase.

Harris’s lead in Pennsylvania is especially noteworthy due to the state’s crucial role in the Electoral College.

New Bloomberg/Morning Consult polls, via @playbookdc:



Wisconsin

Harris 52

Trump 44



Pennsylvania

Harris 51

Trump 47



Nevada

Harris 49

Trump 45



Michigan

Harris 49

Trump 46



NC/Georgia

Harris 49

Trump 47



Arizona

Harris 48

Trump 48



Averages not as good. PA lead worth watching. pic.twitter.com/1iaRkliFZg — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) August 30, 2024

Elections analyst Nate Silver’s electoral forecast model had recently shifted in favor of Trump, attributing the shift to Pennsylvania. However, the latest polls showing Harris leading in the state could indicate a potential change in the race dynamics.

Why It Matters: The shift in poll results comes at a critical time in the election cycle. Harris’s lead in key swing states could potentially impact the overall outcome of the election.

The change in Pennsylvania’s electoral forecast is particularly significant, as the state plays a pivotal role in the Electoral College.

The recent poll results may indicate a shift in voter sentiment, potentially altering the course of the election.

