Mary Trump Shares Video 'Letter' To Uncle Donald Trump, Also Says He Pushed Her To Ketamine Therapy In New Book

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, has made a public statement to her uncle through a unique medium.

What Happened: In a post on X, Mary Trump has released a video montage that she refers to as a “letter” to her uncle. The video post, dubbed “DNC Epilogue,” features snippets from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and includes Mary Trump’s endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.

She also dismisses the idea of Donald Trump returning to the White House as “delusional.”

Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle and author of a book about him and their family, has described him as “utterly incapable of leading this country.”

Just dropped a DNC epilogue video with some Breakfast Club vibes. It's a letter to Donald—spoiler: he's not the hero here. If you're done with his nonsense, give it a watch. Let's keep exposing his lies. #DNC #TruthMatters #BreakfastClubStyle pic.twitter.com/xuveDQEj9w — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 29, 2024

Her video montage also carries a message from her media team to her uncle, expressing their dedication to getting Harris elected and ensuring that Donald Trump never holds power again.

In response to the video, Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, suggested that Mary Trump should seek help for “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Meanwhile, Mary Trump’s new book, Who Could Ever Love You: A Family Memoir, has delved into her personal struggle with despair and her subsequent journey to ketamine therapy, a journey she attributes to the chaotic political career of her uncle.

In the book Mary Trump shares her experiences as a Trump family member, including her uncles and aunts’ efforts to disinherit her and the family’s legal disputes.

She also sheds light on her role as a source for New York Times reporters who unveiled the Trump family’s tax affairs in 2018.

Mary Trump’s struggle with her family’s legacy led her to seek intensive trauma treatment and eventually to ketamine therapy. Despite the obstacles, she expresses a desire to live and continue contributing to the national discourse about her notorious uncle.

"I'm here because five years ago, I lost control of my life," Mary Trump writes in her memoir, describing ketamine treatment undertaken in . "I'm here because the world has fallen away and I don't know how to find my way back. "I'm here because Donald Trump is my uncle."

Mary Trump’s first book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, released in 2020, was a bestseller.

Why It Matters: Mary Trump’s video montage is a bold move, further escalating her public criticism of her uncle. Her endorsement of Kamala Harris and dismissal of Donald Trump’s potential return to power are clear indications of her political stance. The video also underscores her commitment to prevent Donald Trump from regaining power, a sentiment echoed by her media team.

Steven Cheung’s response to the video suggests that the Trump campaign is not taking Mary Trump’s criticisms lightly. The use of the term “Trump Derangement Syndrome” indicates a dismissive attitude towards her views, further fueling the public discourse around the Trump family dynamics.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Mary Trump’s outspoken stance against her uncle is likely to remain a significant point of discussion.

