At the end of August, the S&P 500 posted a 2.3% gain for the month, while the Dow rose nearly 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.7%. The S&P 500 recorded its fourth consecutive month of gains, supported by strong performances in consumer staples, real estate, and health care sectors.

The U.S. economy showed robust growth of 3% in the second quarter, a notable acceleration from the 1.4% increase in the first quarter, reflecting the economy’s resilience despite ongoing high interest rates.

Additionally, initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 24 came in slightly below expectations, indicating some improvement in the labor market.

The Bulls

“A Tesla Car Costs Less Than $20K If You Live In This State: Elon Musk Agrees It Has ‘Best EV Incentives In Country,’” by Shanthi Rexaline, details how Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles in Colorado can cost as low as $14,780 after state and federal incentives, with Elon Musk endorsing Colorado's EV incentives as the best in the country.

“Dogecoin Forming A Bottom, Poised For Bull Run Starting Early September, Trader Says,” by Khyathi Dalal, shares that a crypto analyst predicts Dogecoin DOGE/USD may begin a bull run in early September, potentially increasing its price to $0.31 by year-end based on historical cycles.

“Lucid Air EV ‘Indestructible’ In New Retrofit: Here’s How Much The ‘Fastest Armored Car On The Planet’ Costs,” by Chris Katje, reveals that a third-party retrofit of the Lucid Group, Inc. LCID Air Sapphire has transformed it into an armored vehicle with advanced defense features, costing $475,000, making it the fastest armored car on the planet.

The Bears

“Super Micro Computer Stock Falls On Short Report: Hindenburg Says Company Has ‘Accounting, Governance And Compliance Issues,’” by Chris Katje, highlights Hindenburg’s allegations that Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI engaged in accounting manipulation, sibling self-dealing, and sanctions evasion, causing the stock to drop as investors react to concerns about the company’s governance and compliance.

“Mexican Stocks Plummet, Peso Drops To 20-Month Lows As Investors Run From Judicial Reform,” by Piero Cingari, reports that Mexican stocks and the peso tumbled as investors reacted negatively to Mexico’s judicial reform proposal, affecting major companies like Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. GRBMF and Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. CX.

“Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Biden Administration Pressured Meta Platforms To Censor Certain COVID-19 Content, Vows To Resist Pressure In Future,” by Vandana Singh, reports that Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that Meta Platforms, Inc. META faced pressure from the Biden administration to censor specific COVID-19 content during the pandemic, a decision he now regrets and vows to resist in the future.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.