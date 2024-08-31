Ozempic: Unexpected Anti-Aging Miracle Drug? Researchers Reveal Surprising Potential

Researchers are now suggesting that a drug for Type 2 diabetes and obesity might actually have anti-aging powers.

Harlan Krumholz of the Yale School of Medicine declared that semaglutide, marketed as Ozempic, could be a game-changer with benefits far beyond our wildest dreams after several groundbreaking studies revealed its unexpected potential, reported BBC.

Researchers have discovered that the drug might tackle a broad spectrum of ailments, including heart failure, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and even cancer.

“It wouldn’t surprise me that improving people’s health this way actually slows down the ageing process,” Krumholz remarked at the European Society of Cardiology Conference 2024 on Friday, where the groundbreaking studies were unveiled.

Also Read: Novo Nordisk Touts Encouraging Wegovy Data To Lower Risk Of Severe Complications In Heart Failure Patients

The new data has been published in several medical journals, including the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), which is edited by Krumholz.

“These groundbreaking medications are poised to revolutionise cardiovascular care and could dramatically enhance cardiovascular health,” he said.

The studies, part of the Select trial, monitored over 17,600 people aged 45 and older who received either 2.4 mg of semaglutide or a placebo for over three years.

All participants were obese or overweight with cardiovascular disease but did not have diabetes. Researchers discovered that those taking the drug had a lower overall mortality rate, including deaths from cardiovascular issues and Covid-19, BBC noted.

People using the weight-loss drug were equally susceptible to contracting Covid but had a lower mortality rate from it — 2.6% of those on semaglutide died compared to 3.1% on the placebo.

While women saw a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events, the drug consistently lowered the risk of cardiovascular issues for both sexes. It also alleviated heart failure symptoms and reduced inflammation in the body, regardless of weight loss.

The medication, available on prescription from the NHS, is known under the brand names Wegovy for obesity and Ozempic for diabetes.

It’s administered via injection and mimics the hormone GLP-1 to help users feel fuller and curb their appetite. Experts caution that it’s not a miracle solution or a substitute for healthy eating and exercise, and should be used under medical supervision.

Potential side effects include nausea, stomach upset, bloating, and gas, BBC added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Also Read: