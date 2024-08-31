Trump Claims Ivanka Rejected UN Ambassador Role, Instead Hired 'Millions Of People'

Donald Trump has claimed that during his presidency, he wanted to appoint his daughter Ivanka as the U.S. ambassador to the UN. However, according to The Guardian, the former president said that Ivanka chose to focus on job creation instead, hiring “millions of people.”

Trump made these comments during a “fireside chat” at the annual Moms for Liberty gathering in Washington on Friday night. The nonprofit, which campaigns to remove mentions of LGBTQ identity and structural racism from school curricula, hosted the event.

Trump stated, “I said, you would be a great ambassador to the United Nations, United Nations secretary – there’d be nobody to compete with her. She may be my daughter but nobody could have competed with her, with her rat-rat-rat you know she’s got,” the report added.

“She said, ‘Daddy, I don’t want to do that, I just want to help people get jobs.’ She would go around – not a glamorous job – but would go around to see Wal-Mart, to see Exxon, to see all these big companies to hire people and she had hired, like, millions of people during the course of her stay,” Trump added.

In his lengthy remarks, Trump veered between topics such as his parents’ marriage, Scotland, his reality TV show “The Apprentice,” and Elon Musk (“a super genius guy”). He also reflected on his debates with Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden and discussed his upcoming contest with Kamala Harris, whom he labeled as a “Marxist” and a “defective person,” The Guardian reported.

At one point, Trump reminisced about Ivanka’s career, stating that although she was making substantial money from her fashion brand, she chose to leave it behind to support him politically.

He suggested that she sacrificed her lucrative and glamorous career to engage in the less glamorous but crucial work of job creation.

