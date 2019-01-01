QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
NSTAR Electric Co a Massachusetts corporation is a subsidiary of Northeast Utilities. It operates as regulated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in parts of Massachusetts. The Company furnished retail franchise electric service to approximately 1.1 million customers in Boston and 80 surrounding cities and towns in Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard, covering an area of around 1,702 square miles.

NSTAR Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NSTAR Electric (NSARO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NSTAR Electric (OTCPK: NSARO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NSTAR Electric's (NSARO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NSTAR Electric.

Q

What is the target price for NSTAR Electric (NSARO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NSTAR Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for NSTAR Electric (NSARO)?

A

The stock price for NSTAR Electric (OTCPK: NSARO) is $103.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:11:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NSTAR Electric (NSARO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2018.

Q

When is NSTAR Electric (OTCPK:NSARO) reporting earnings?

A

NSTAR Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NSTAR Electric (NSARO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NSTAR Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does NSTAR Electric (NSARO) operate in?

A

NSTAR Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.