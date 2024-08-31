Mark Cuban Asks His 8M X Followers About Whose Character Would They Like Young Children To Grow Up Emulating Between Trump And Harris: Cuban Receives Half A Million Responses, Majority Supporting This Candidate

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur, recently stirred up a conversation on social media platform X by asking his followers to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as role models for children.

What Happened: On Saturday, Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, posted a poll on his X account asking, “Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump?” At the time of writing, Trump led the poll with 63.9% of the 538,770 votes.

Who's persona and character would you like to see young children grow up to have: — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 31, 2024

The poll has sparked a lively debate among Cuban’s followers, with many expressing their views on the two public figures. The poll remains open, and the final results are yet to be seen.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s poll comes at a time when the nation is deeply divided over political and social issues.

The choice between Harris and Trump represents the stark contrast in political ideologies and leadership styles that exist in the country.

While Cuban did not provide any context for the poll, it has nonetheless sparked a conversation about the qualities we value in our leaders and role models.

The high participation in the poll indicates the public’s interest in such discussions.

