AMD To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Guggenheim cut Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) price target from $43 to $35. Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker maintained a Buy rating. Six Flags Entertainment shares closed at $15.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) from $8 to $7. DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville maintained a Neutral rating. Alta Equipment shares closed at $4.82 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed Infinity Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:INR) price target from $22 to $19. Keybanc analyst Tim Rezvan maintained an Overweight rating. Infinity Natural Resources shares closed at $13.45 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) from $235 to $250. Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo maintained a Buy rating. Palo Alto shares closed at $218.27 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein increased the price target for Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) from $11 to $12. Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon maintained an Underperform rating. Paramount Skydance shares closed at $16.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna raised Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) price target from $960 to $1,000. Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating. Parker-Hannifin shares settled at $857.93 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity cut Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) price target from $17.5 to $11. Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moeller maintained a Buy rating. Redwire shares closed at $6.13 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) price target from $33 to $39. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating. Natural Gas Services shares closed at $28.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN) from $28 to $24. Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained an Outperform rating. Six Flags Entertainment shares settled at $15.44 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho increased Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $275 to $285. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained an Outperform rating. AMD shares closed at $237.52 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AMD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$252.216.18%
FUNSix Flags Entertainment Corp
$15.480.26%
INRInfinity Natural Resources Inc
$13.19-1.93%
NGSNatural Gas Services Group Inc
$28.19-%
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$219.400.52%
PHParker Hannifin Corp
$857.93-%
PSKYParamount Skydance Corp
$16.66-0.48%
RDWRedwire Corp
$6.201.14%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.