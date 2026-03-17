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March 17, 2026 8:08 AM 2 min read

Microvast, Dragonfly Energy, Natural Gas Services And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) fell sharply in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.

Microvast reported quarterly losses of 11 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of profit of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $96.399 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $133.755 million.

Microvast shares dipped 22.9% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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