Microvast, Dragonfly Energy, Natural Gas Services And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.
Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) fell sharply in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.
Microvast reported quarterly losses of 11 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of profit of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $96.399 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $133.755 million.
Microvast shares dipped 22.9% to $1.78 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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