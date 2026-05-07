Snap, Whirlpool, Nerdwallet And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

Snap reported quarterly losses of five cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate for losses of seven cents, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.529 billion, which just beat the Street estimate of $1.528 billion by 0.07%.

Snap shares dipped 10.5% to $5.47 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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