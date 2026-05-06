Davita, Bloomin' Brands, Compass And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Wednesday.

DaVita reported quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.32 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.416 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.356 billion.

Davita shares jumped 18.9% to $186.73 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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