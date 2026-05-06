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DaVita logo on the website homepage.
May 6, 2026 10:39 AM 3 min read

Davita, Bloomin' Brands, Compass And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 500 points on Wednesday.

DaVita reported quarterly earnings of $2.87 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.32 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.416 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.356 billion.

Davita shares jumped 18.9% to $186.73 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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