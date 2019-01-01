Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21.

Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 7.15 1.97 6.53 6.30 EPS Actual 7.47 2.21 6.52 6.56 Revenue Estimate 17.66B 17.12B 16.93B 16.33B Revenue Actual 17.73B 16.03B 17.03B 16.26B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lockheed Martin management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $26.7 and $26.7 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.