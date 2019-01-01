ñol

Lockheed Martin
(NYSE:LMT)
440.00
-10.56[-2.34%]
At close: May 31
440.16
0.1600[0.04%]
After Hours: 5:30PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low438.41 - 445
52 Week High/Low324.23 - 479.99
Open / Close443 / 440.11
Float / Outstanding226.3M / 266.1M
Vol / Avg.2.5M / 2.1M
Mkt Cap117.1B
P/E19.9
50d Avg. Price445.27
Div / Yield11.2/2.49%
Payout Ratio47.7
EPS6.46
Total Float226.3M

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lockheed Martin reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 19

EPS

$6.440

Quarterly Revenue

$15B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$15B

Earnings Recap

 

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lockheed Martin beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $6.44 versus an estimate of $6.21.

Revenue was down $1.29 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 1.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 7.15 1.97 6.53 6.30
EPS Actual 7.47 2.21 6.52 6.56
Revenue Estimate 17.66B 17.12B 16.93B 16.33B
Revenue Actual 17.73B 16.03B 17.03B 16.26B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Lockheed Martin management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $26.7 and $26.7 per share.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lockheed Martin using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lockheed Martin Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reporting earnings?
A

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 19, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $3.23, which beat the estimate of $3.11.

Q
What were Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $12.7B, which beat the estimate of $12.4B.

