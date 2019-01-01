Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 10
EPS
$-0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$39.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$39.3M
Earnings History
Limoneira Questions & Answers
When is Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) reporting earnings?
Limoneira (LMNR) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
What were Limoneira’s (NASDAQ:LMNR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $36.9M, which beat the estimate of $33.7M.
