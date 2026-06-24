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KORN FERRY logo on smartphone screen in front of financial chart
June 24, 2026 10:14 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Korn Ferry Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results.

Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to $768.3 million, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $743.3 million. Fee revenue rose 7% to $759.8 million, or 5% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed to $1.40 from $1.32, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38.

"I am very pleased with our quarterly performance. This marks our fifth consecutive quarter of top-line growth, underscoring the strength of our strategy and the increasing relevance of our solutions – all amid an uneven economic environment," CEO Gary D. Burnison said.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Korn Ferry expects fee revenue between $725 million and $745 million. The company forecast GAAP diluted EPS of $1.32 to $1.38, compared with the analyst estimate of $1.33.

The outlook assumes no material adverse impact from the recent Middle East conflict and stable geopolitical, economic, financial market and foreign exchange conditions.

Korn Ferry shares rose 0.4% to trade at $72.12 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Korn Ferry following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $84 to $85.
  • UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained Korn Ferry with a Neutral and raised the price target from $70 to $75.

Considering buying KFY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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