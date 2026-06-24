These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Korn Ferry Following Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results.

Revenue increased 6.7% year over year to $768.3 million, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $743.3 million. Fee revenue rose 7% to $759.8 million, or 5% on a constant-currency basis. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed to $1.40 from $1.32, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38.

"I am very pleased with our quarterly performance. This marks our fifth consecutive quarter of top-line growth, underscoring the strength of our strategy and the increasing relevance of our solutions – all amid an uneven economic environment," CEO Gary D. Burnison said.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Korn Ferry expects fee revenue between $725 million and $745 million. The company forecast GAAP diluted EPS of $1.32 to $1.38, compared with the analyst estimate of $1.33.

The outlook assumes no material adverse impact from the recent Middle East conflict and stable geopolitical, economic, financial market and foreign exchange conditions.

Korn Ferry shares rose 0.4% to trade at $72.12 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Korn Ferry following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Mark Marcon maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $84 to $85.

UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained Korn Ferry with a Neutral and raised the price target from $70 to $75.

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