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June 23, 2026 9:49 AM 2 min read

Dow Falls Over 300 Points; Korn Ferry Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.62% to 51,390.66 while the NASDAQ fell 1.88% to 25,675.75. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.39% to 7,370.98.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares jumped by 1.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 3.1%.

Top Headline

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $768.256 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $743.340 million.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $73.64 while gold traded down 1.8% at $4,129.30.

Silver traded down 5.6% to $61.920 on Tuesday, while copper fell 3% to $6.1790.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.9%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany’s DAX dipped 0.9%, while France’s CAC 40 fell 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 dipping 3.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 1.82%, China’s Shanghai Composite declining 1.37% and India’s BSE Sensex falling 1.16%.

Economics

The S&P Global composite PMI will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

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