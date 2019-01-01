QQQ
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income. The Fund invests its managed assets in adjustable rate loans, primarily secured senior loans. It may also invest in unsecured senior loans and secured and unsecured subordinated loans.

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Floating Rate Inc's (JRO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JRO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JRO)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE: JRO) is $9.78 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JRO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Floating Rate Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (JRO) operate in?

A

Nuveen Floating Rate Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.