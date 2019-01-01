QQQ
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA operates in food distribution, agribusiness, and other businesses. The food distribution business is the group's main activity, which consists of retail and wholesale operations under the brands Pingo Doce and Recheio in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company also manages distribution centers to supply its stores. For the agribusiness, Jeronimo Martins provides dairy products from the dairy factory in Portalegre, beef from the Angus Beef Cattle Fattening Unit, and aquaculture products from Madeira. Other businesses include a chain of drugstores in Poland.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jeronimo Martins SGPS's (JRONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Q

What is the target price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jeronimo Martins SGPS

Q

Current Stock Price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONF)?

A

The stock price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONF) is $23.1674 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:44:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Q

When is Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK:JRONF) reporting earnings?

A

Jeronimo Martins SGPS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Q

What sector and industry does Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONF) operate in?

A

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.