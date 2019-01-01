|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.
There is no analysis for Jeronimo Martins SGPS
The stock price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONF) is $23.1674 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 16:44:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.