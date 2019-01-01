Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA operates in food distribution, agribusiness, and other businesses. The food distribution business is the group's main activity, which consists of retail and wholesale operations under the brands Pingo Doce and Recheio in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company also manages distribution centers to supply its stores. For the agribusiness, Jeronimo Martins provides dairy products from the dairy factory in Portalegre, beef from the Angus Beef Cattle Fattening Unit, and aquaculture products from Madeira. Other businesses include a chain of drugstores in Poland.