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A stock market chart displays red and green candlesticks, showing a market decline with blurry red numbers.
June 25, 2026 2:14 PM 6 min read

Micron Rallies 15%, Apple Sinks 6% On Memory Costs: Stock Market Today

Micron’s blowout print confirmed that memory prices are climbing fast, a windfall for chipmakers and equipment suppliers but a fresh margin threat for the companies that have to buy those chips.

The May core PCE price index rose to 3.4% on the year, while the headline PCE hit 4.1% — the highest since April 2023. Both readings matched expectations, with the odds of a Fed increase in September falling to 63% from 68% the prior day.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Thursday, the moves were sharply uneven beneath the index-level calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 171 points, or 0.3%, to 52,019.

The Nasdaq 100 added 0.4% to 29,332, but the gain masked a deep split among megacaps.

Crude oil rebounded after three weeks of declines. West Texas Intermediate rose 1.9% to around $71.65 a barrel, while Brent added 1.4% to roughly $74.74, both still near levels last seen before the conflict.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Memory Boom Splits Tech As Industrials Lead, Discretionary Lags

The Industrials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) led the tape with a 2.1% gain.

Qualcomm Inc(NASDAQ:QCOM) also rose after doubling its non-handset revenue projection and announcing a Meta partnership.

Image: Shutterstock

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